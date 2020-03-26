Look for Shares of Marriott Intl-A to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 7.55% Rise

Marriott Intl-A (NASDAQ:MAR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $86.57 to a high of $91.59. Yesterday, the shares gained 7.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $84.00 on volume of 3.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Marriott Intl-A have traded between a low of $46.56 and a high of $153.39 and are now at $94.25, which is 102% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.61% lower and 3.22% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Marriott Intl-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Marriott Intl-A in search of a potential trend change.