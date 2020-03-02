Look for Shares of Marriott Intl-A to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.78% Rise

Marriott Intl-A (NASDAQ:MAR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $141.70 to a high of $144.46. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $143.54 on volume of 529,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Marriott Intl-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $153.39 and a 52-week low of $108.74 and are now trading 31% above that low price at $142.79 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.