Look for Shares of Marriott Intl-A to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.09% Rise

Marriott Intl-A (NASDAQ:MAR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $147.06 to a high of $148.45. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $145.59 on volume of 64,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Marriott Intl-A on October 24th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $123.76. Since that recommendation, shares of Marriott Intl-A have risen 18.1%. We continue to monitor MAR for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, Marriott Intl-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $100.62 and a high of $148.45 and are now at $147.75, 47% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.7%.