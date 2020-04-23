Look for Shares of Marathon Petrole to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 5.35% Rise

Marathon Petrole (NYSE:MPC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $25.34 to a high of $26.17. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $25.91 on volume of 5.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Marathon Petrole has traded in a range of $15.26 to $69.65 and is now at $25.94, 70% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

