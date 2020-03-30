Look for Shares of Marathon Oil to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 8.99% Sell Off

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $3.15 to a high of $3.50. Yesterday, the shares fell 9.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $3.41 on volume of 27.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Marathon Oil on January 23rd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $12.17. Since that call, shares of Marathon Oil have fallen 70.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, Marathon Oil share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $3.15 and a high of $18.93 and are now at $3.24. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 10.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 2%.