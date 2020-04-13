Look for Shares of Manpowergroup In to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 4.60% Sell Off

Manpowergroup In (NYSE:MAN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $58.25 to a high of $61.20. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $58.66 on volume of 170,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Manpowergroup In share prices have been bracketed by a low of $49.57 and a high of $100.99 and are now at $58.96, 19% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.