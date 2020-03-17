Look for Shares of Manpowergroup In to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 6.03% Rise

Manpowergroup In (NYSE:MAN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $71.50 to a high of $75.59. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $75.25 on volume of 360,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Manpowergroup In share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $100.99 and a 52-week low of $63.07 and are now trading 19% above that low price at $74.76 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Manpowergroup In and will alert subscribers who have MAN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.