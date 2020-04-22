Look for Shares of Manhattan Assoc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 12.58% Rise

Manhattan Assoc (NASDAQ:MANH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $54.62 to a high of $60.00. Yesterday, the shares gained 12.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $58.87 on volume of 451,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Manhattan Assoc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $90.46 and a 52-week low of $35.20 and are now trading 66% above that low price at $58.54 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

