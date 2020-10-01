Look for Shares of Macrogenics Inc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.63% Rise

Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $11.19 to a high of $11.64. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $11.38 on volume of 437,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Macrogenics Inc have traded between a low of $7.42 and a high of $32.68 and are now at $11.56, which is 56% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.19% lower and 1.59% higher over the past week, respectively.

