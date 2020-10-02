Look for Shares of Macerich Co to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 9.50% Rise

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $25.27 to a high of $26.12. Yesterday, the shares gained 9.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $25.22 on volume of 6.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Macerich Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $22.25 and a high of $45.80 and are now at $25.36, 14% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Macerich Co and will alert subscribers who have MAC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.