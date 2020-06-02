Look for Shares of Macerich Co to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 2.89% Rise

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $24.83 to a high of $25.22. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $25.12 on volume of 818,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Macerich Co has traded in a range of $22.25 to $45.80 and is now at $24.58, 10% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

