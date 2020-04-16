Look for Shares of Lyondellbasell-A to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 6.91% Sell Off

Lyondellbasell-A (NYSE:LYB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $51.09 to a high of $53.24. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $54.04 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Lyondellbasell-A have traded between a low of $33.71 and a high of $98.91 and are now at $49.72, which is 47% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.