Look for Shares of Luminex Corp to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 8.05% Rise

Luminex Corp (NASDAQ:LMNX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $37.83 to a high of $40.21. Yesterday, the shares gained 8.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $36.62 on volume of 650,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Luminex Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $17.35 and a high of $40.21 and are now at $38.60, 122% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.1% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.7%.

