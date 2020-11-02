Look for Shares of Luminex Corp to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 4.44% Rise

Luminex Corp (NASDAQ:LMNX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $23.66 to a high of $25.79. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $24.56 on volume of 289,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Luminex Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $17.35 and a high of $26.82 and are now at $24.72, 42% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Luminex Corp and will alert subscribers who have LMNX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.