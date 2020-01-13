Look for Shares of Lululemon Ath to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 3.39% Rise

Lululemon Ath (NASDAQ:LULU) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $238.11 to a high of $243.49. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $239.47 on volume of 1.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Lululemon Ath has traded in a range of $129.33 to $241.40 and is now at $241.11, 86% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.20% higher and 1.31% higher over the past week, respectively.

