Look for Shares of Lululemon Ath to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 2.31% Rise

Lululemon Ath (NASDAQ:LULU) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $244.02 to a high of $249.74. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $249.71 on volume of 475,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Lululemon Ath share prices have been bracketed by a low of $141.01 and a high of $250.10 and are now at $245.25, 74% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.0% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.

