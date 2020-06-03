Look for Shares of Lowe'S Cos Inc to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.76% Sell Off

Lowe'S Cos Inc (:LOW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $102.29 to a high of $106.05. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $106.88 on volume of 2.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Lowe'S Cos Inc has traded in a range of $91.60 to $126.73 and is now at $107.52, 17% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Lowe'S Cos Inc and will alert subscribers who have LOW in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.