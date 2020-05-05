Look for Shares of Louisiana-Pacifi to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.53% Rise

Louisiana-Pacifi (NYSE:LPX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $19.34 to a high of $21.72. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $20.85 on volume of 889,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Louisiana-Pacifi share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $34.35 and a 52-week low of $12.97 and are now trading 54% above that low price at $19.91 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.1%.

