Look for Shares of Louisiana-Pacifi to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.16% Rise

Louisiana-Pacifi (NYSE:LPX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $30.71 to a high of $33.28. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $32.22 on volume of 686,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Louisiana-Pacifi on September 11th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $24.32. Since that recommendation, shares of Louisiana-Pacifi have risen 31.1%. We continue to monitor LPX for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Louisiana-Pacifi have traded between a low of $21.82 and a high of $33.28 and are now at $32.86, which is 51% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.