Look for Shares of Louisiana-Pacifi to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.14% Rise

Louisiana-Pacifi (NYSE:LPX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $29.57 to a high of $30.11. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $30.03 on volume of 137,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Louisiana-Pacifi has traded in a range of $20.65 to $30.34 and is now at $30.10, 46% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Louisiana-Pacifi on September 11th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $24.32. Since that recommendation, shares of Louisiana-Pacifi have risen 22.4%. We continue to monitor LPX for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.