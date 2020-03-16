Look for Shares of Lockheed Martin to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 7.79% Sell Off

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $285.00 to a high of $303.28. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $303.10 on volume of 574,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Lockheed Martin and will alert subscribers who have LMT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Over the past year, Lockheed Martinhas traded in a range of $285.00 to $442.53 and are now at $303.00. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.