Look for Shares of Lockheed Martin to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 7.10% Sell Off

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $269.46 to a high of $287.06. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $288.21 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Lockheed Martin on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $420.10. Since that call, shares of Lockheed Martin have fallen 30.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Lockheed Martin share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $442.53 and the current low of $269.46 and are currently at $270.53 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.