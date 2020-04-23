Look for Shares of Lkq Corp to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 4.57% Rise

Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $20.35 to a high of $20.88. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $20.77 on volume of 563,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Lkq Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $13.31 and a high of $36.63 and are now at $21.02, 58% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.1%.

