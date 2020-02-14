Look for Shares of Liveperson Inc to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 23.94% Sell Off

Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $33.45 to a high of $38.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 23.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $43.41 on volume of 3.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Liveperson Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $24.43 and a high of $45.21 and are now at $34.21, 40% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.9% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.

