Look for Shares of Live Nation Ente to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.51% Sell Off

Live Nation Ente (NYSE:LYV) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $73.13 to a high of $74.64. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $73.87 on volume of 166,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Live Nation Ente have traded between a low of $52.10 and a high of $76.06 and are now at $74.30, which is 43% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.22% higher and 1.06% higher over the past week, respectively.

