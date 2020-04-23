Look for Shares of Lincoln Natl Crp to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 2.58% Rise

Lincoln Natl Crp (NYSE:LNC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $29.30 to a high of $30.58. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $29.78 on volume of 584,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Lincoln Natl Crp have traded between a low of $16.11 and a high of $67.52 and are now at $29.93, which is 86% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.9%.

