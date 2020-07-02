Look for Shares of Ligand Pharm to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 5.70% Rise

Ligand Pharm (NASDAQ:LGND) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $92.50 to a high of $98.86. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $94.78 on volume of 110,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Ligand Pharm has traded in a range of $84.45 to $130.50 and is now at $97.75, 16% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

