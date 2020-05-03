Look for Shares of Liberty Trp-A to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 16.90% Sell Off

Liberty Trp-A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $3.49 to a high of $4.16. Yesterday, the shares fell 16.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $3.98 on volume of 654,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Liberty Trp-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $15.85 and a 52-week low of $3.89 and are now trading 11% above that low price at $4.32 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.37% lower and 2.74% lower over the past week, respectively.

