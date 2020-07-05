Look for Shares of Lennar Corp-A to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.43% Rise

Lennar Corp-A (NYSE:LEN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $51.62 to a high of $52.60. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $51.97 on volume of 419,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Lennar Corp-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $71.38 and a 52-week low of $25.42 and are now trading 104% above that low price at $51.80 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.11% higher and 2.36% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Lennar Corp-A and will alert subscribers who have LEN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.