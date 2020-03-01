Look for Shares of Lennar Corp-A to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.08% Rise

Lennar Corp-A (NYSE:LEN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $55.50 to a high of $56.59. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $56.15 on volume of 904,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Lennar Corp-A and will alert subscribers who have LEN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Lennar Corp-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $62.63 and a 52-week low of $38.28 and are now trading 47% above that low price at $56.32 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.