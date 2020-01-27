Look for Shares of Las Vegas Sands to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 6.15% Sell Off

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $61.91 to a high of $62.88. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $66.97 on volume of 7.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Las Vegas Sands share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $74.29 and a 52-week low of $51.16 and are now trading 23% above that low price at $63.10 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.11% higher and 0.68% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Las Vegas Sands on October 24th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $60.67. Since that recommendation, shares of Las Vegas Sands have risen 11.8%. We continue to monitor LVS for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.