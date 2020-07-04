Look for Shares of Las Vegas Sands to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 6.02% Rise

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $42.29 to a high of $44.41. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $41.00 on volume of 2.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Las Vegas Sands has traded in a range of $33.30 to $74.29 and is now at $43.15, 30% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.7% lower and 5.1% lower over the past week, respectively.

