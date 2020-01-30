Look for Shares of Landstar System to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.35% Sell Off

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $106.18 to a high of $110.19. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $110.83 on volume of 246,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Landstar System share prices have been bracketed by a low of $94.97 and a high of $120.23 and are now at $107.32, 13% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

