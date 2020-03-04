Look for Shares of Lamar Advertis-A to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 6.88% Sell Off

Lamar Advertis-A (NASDAQ:LAMR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $36.08 to a high of $40.13. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $43.23 on volume of 704,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Lamar Advertis-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $30.89 and a high of $96.82 and are now at $36.94, 20% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.6%.

