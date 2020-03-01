Look for Shares of L Brands Inc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 8.23% Rise

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $17.88 to a high of $18.67. Yesterday, the shares gained 8.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $18.36 on volume of 7.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of L Brands Inc have traded between a low of $15.80 and a high of $29.69 and are now at $18.78, which is 19% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

