Look for Shares of Kraft Heinz Co/T to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.95% Sell Off

Kraft Heinz Co/T (NASDAQ:KHC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $19.99 to a high of $23.57. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $20.04 on volume of 5.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Kraft Heinz Co/T have traded between the current low of $19.99 and a high of $33.78 and are now at $22.86. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.9%.