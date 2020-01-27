Look for Shares of Kraft Heinz Co/T to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.27% Sell Off

Kraft Heinz Co/T (NASDAQ:KHC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $29.86 to a high of $30.47. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $30.09 on volume of 2.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Kraft Heinz Co/T on September 11th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $29.23. Since that recommendation, shares of Kraft Heinz Co/T have risen 4.0%. We continue to monitor KHC for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, Kraft Heinz Co/T share prices have been bracketed by a low of $24.86 and a high of $48.66 and are now at $30.28, 22% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.