Look for Shares of Kraft Heinz Co/T to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.79% Rise

Kraft Heinz Co/T (NASDAQ:KHC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $27.93 to a high of $28.67. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $28.50 on volume of 2.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Kraft Heinz Co/T has traded in a range of $19.99 to $33.78 and is now at $28.43, 42% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

