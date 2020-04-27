Look for Shares of Kraft Heinz Co/T to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.61% Rise

Kraft Heinz Co/T (NASDAQ:KHC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $29.35 to a high of $29.83. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $29.33 on volume of 2.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Kraft Heinz Co/T has traded in a range of $19.99 to $33.78 and is now at $29.70, 49% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.