Look for Shares of Kohls Corp to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 8.64% Rise

Kohls Corp (:KSS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $15.72 to a high of $17.38. Yesterday, the shares gained 8.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $17.20 on volume of 4.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Kohls Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $10.89 and a high of $75.91 and are now at $17.17, 58% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 10.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.8%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Kohls Corp and will alert subscribers who have KSS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.