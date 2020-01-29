Look for Shares of Knight Transport to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 4.95% Rise

Knight Transport (NYSE:KNX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $36.76 to a high of $39.50. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $37.74 on volume of 2.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Knight Transport share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $39.50 and a 52-week low of $27.03 and are now trading 37% above that low price at $36.98 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Knight Transport and will alert subscribers who have KNX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.