Look for Shares of Kla-Tencor Corp to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.72% Rise

Kla-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $173.12 to a high of $175.00. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $173.09 on volume of 58,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Kla-Tencor Corp have traded between a low of $80.65 and a high of $179.95 and are now at $174.18, which is 116% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.94% higher and 0.54% higher over the past week, respectively.

