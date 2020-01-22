Look for Shares of Kla-Tencor Corp to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.68% Rise

Kla-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $180.00 to a high of $182.50. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $181.83 on volume of 298,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Kla-Tencor Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $182.50 and a 52-week low of $91.06 and are now trading 100% above that low price at $181.76 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

