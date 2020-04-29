Look for Shares of Kinder Morgan In to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 2.76% Rise

Kinder Morgan In (NYSE:KMI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $15.52 to a high of $15.73. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $15.49 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Kinder Morgan In has traded in a range of $9.42 to $22.58 and is now at $15.61, 66% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

