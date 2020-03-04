Look for Shares of Kimco Realty to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.06% Sell Off

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $7.60 to a high of $8.14. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $8.15 on volume of 3.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Kimco Realty on January 3rd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $19.65. Since that call, shares of Kimco Realty have fallen 60.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Kimco Realty have traded between the current low of $7.60 and a high of $21.86 and are now at $7.55. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.3%.