Look for Shares of Kimco Realty to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.11% Sell Off

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $20.36 to a high of $20.56. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $20.38 on volume of 384,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Kimco Realty share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $21.86 and a 52-week low of $14.32 and are now trading 44% above that low price at $20.56 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

