Look for Shares of Kimco Realty to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 4.88% Rise

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $10.07 to a high of $11.09. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $11.07 on volume of 4.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Kimco Realty share prices have been bracketed by a low of $9.01 and a high of $21.86 and are now at $10.89, 21% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

