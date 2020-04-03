Look for Shares of Kimco Realty to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.52% Rise

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $17.92 to a high of $18.39. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $18.15 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Kimco Realty share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $21.86 and a 52-week low of $16.79 and are now trading 8% above that low price at $18.05 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

