Look for Shares of Kimberly-Clark to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 3.67% Rise

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $126.88 to a high of $130.95. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $129.89 on volume of 885,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Kimberly-Clark has traded in a range of $110.66 to $149.23 and is now at $129.63, 17% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

