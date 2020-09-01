Look for Shares of Kimberly-Clark to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.39% Rise

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $136.92 to a high of $137.78. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $136.73 on volume of 385,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Kimberly-Clark share prices have been bracketed by a low of $107.44 and a high of $143.50 and are now at $139.00, 29% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.